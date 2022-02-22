Capital Regional Medical Center hosting hiring event for new rehab facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A brand-new, in-patient rehab facility is coming to Capital Regional Medical Center (CRMC). And, they're gearing up to get it fully-staffed.

The new rehab facility will have 20 beds and CRMC wants to hire at least 50 new medical professionals; ranging from nurses, patient care technicians, physical therapists, and much more..

Chief Operating Officer, Elizabeth Paine, says they plan to host a hiring event with on-the-spot interviews and offers later this week to meet the needs of the facility and the community.

"We're really bringing in some of the best resources possible to bring this to the community it's something that really has been a need and we're able to truly provide that now and I think as we continue to expand and grow this year as a whole hospital that it's a really great time to join."

That hiring event is happening this Thursday, February 24th, from 1 to 5 PM at Capital Regional Medical Center.

The new rehab facility is set to open this April.

