Capital Health Plan investing $200,000 in FSU College of Medicine’s Bridge to Clinical Medicine Program

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Capital Health Plan is investing $200,000 in the Florida State University College of Medicine’s Bridge to Clinical Medicine Program to help address Florida’s physician shortage. In a press release, CHP says the program prepares students from underserved communities for medical school, creating a workforce of future health care providers.

CHP and FSU leaders honored the donation with a check presentation on May 13th. CHP says it will provide two disbursements of $100,000 each over the next 2 years to the program.

The yearlong Bridge to Clinical Medicine Program, which culminates with a master’s degree in biomedical sciences, focuses on students from communities with limited access to care and prepares them for a medical education.

CHP says these students then tend to return to their communities, where they provide access to vital health care services to residents who are too often underserved.

