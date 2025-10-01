Capital Health Plan hosts open house to promote healthy aging

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Wednesday, Capital Health Plan hosted an event focused on helping older adults stay healthy.



Neighbors learned about healthy cooking, yoga, and medication safety.

Community partners shared wellness resources for older adults.

Watch the video to hear from a local doctor on how CHP is expanding health services.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A nonprofit is helping neighbors in Tallahassee stay healthy as they get older. Capital Health Plan hosted its healthy aging educational open house on Wednesday.

Professionals gave presentations on things like yoga, healthy cooking, and medication safety. Neighbors also connected with community partners about wellness programs.

"We're working to expand our services, attract, and bring in fifty-five and older members. And really focus on helping them stay healthy," says Dr. Lynn Jones.

CHP says they can help neighbors create through and low-cost health plans to help them thrive in every stage of life.

