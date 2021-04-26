Watch
Capital City Senior Games kick off Friday April 30

Registration open for adults age 50+
Brian Blanco/AP
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HUMANA - Leurene Hildenbrand, 85, competes in mixed doubles pickleball action during the Florida Senior Games presented by Humana on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 in Clearwater, Fla. Hildenbrand was selected as one of four Humana Game Changers for exemplifying healthy aging and providing encouragement, motivation and inspiration for all seniors to start with healthy. (Brian Blanco/AP Images for Humana)
Florida Senior Games
Posted at 10:44 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 10:44:36-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Capital City Senior Games returns to Tallahassee this spring! Active adults age 50+ can take part in the Capital City Senior Games from April 30 to May 11.

Registration is available online and by phone at 850-510-5966, this year as part of the updated health safety protocols. Register today at Talgov.com/SeniorGames.

Registration begins at $15 for one event and includes a T-Shirt. Each additional event will cost $3, and venue fees apply for some events (check registration form). Registration ends two days prior to each competition’s event date.

The games feature competitions designed for all fitness levels, including archery, bag toss, basketball, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming, tennis and track and field. Pickleball offers opportunities to compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles; tennis offers doubles and mixed doubles competitions.

To protect public health, most events will be held outdoors; indoor competitions will be held with adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Athletes and fans can help kick off the Capital City Senior Games by viewing the virtual Torch Run, which debuts on April 30 at as part of the Senior Center’s weekly Facebook Live at 10 a.m., just before the competition begins that afternoon.

The virtual Torch Run will subsequently air at 7 p.m. on the City of Tallahassee’s Facebook page, the City’s government access television station (Comcast and CenturyLink channel 13), and be available on the City’s YouTube channel.

If you’re interested in volunteering at this year’s Senior Games, contact Cindy Mead with the City’s Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs department, at 850-510-5966 or Cindy.Mead@Talgov.com.

Organized by the City’s Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Affairs Department and its Senior Services division, the Capital City Senior Games is presented in partnership with Audiology Associates of North Florida, Capital Health Plan, Friends of Our Parks, Leon County Government, Tallahassee Senior Center and Foundation and Visit Tallahassee.

The Capital City Senior Games is an event certified by the Florida Sports Foundation and gives local athletes a chance to qualify for the Florida Senior Games State Championships and the National Senior Games.

