Capital City Pedicabs looking for sponsors for free rides on New Year's Eve

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For many people New Year's Eve plans involves going out to restaurants or parties with friends. Even though there are constant reminders to drive sober, sometimes plans aren’t already in place. For four years, Michael Goldstein, owner of Capital City Pedicabs, has offered free rides to people who need them on holidays like New Year's Eve.

" Over the years there's been a number of people saved, just being in the right place at the right time, but with the sponsor it helps people not worry about covering the cost for getting around at night," said Goldstein.

Marcus Nicolas, Leon County School Board Member, and a regular sponsor of pedicab rides says sponsoring rides is his way of giving back to a small business.

"Mike would say 'There are students who are going to be out late partying, would you mind sponsoring two or three students' and I would sponsor them because, I think it's the most responsible thing to do," said Nicolas.

Goldstein says so far, he has about 50 sponsors totaling 500 dollars. He says you don’t have to have a reservation for a ride, but as long as you live within a mile and a half of Cascades Park you can just reach out when you realize you need one.

"At this point if we're out and we see someone that needs one, it's covered. So the ones that have already sponsored don't have to worry about anything else on their end but the ones who will need the rides won't know they need it until it's too late so that's why we're here to help and take care of it as it happens," said Goldstein.

Nicolas hopes others will sponsor rides for New Years but also he hopes people will think before drinking and driving.

"Be safe. Think before you put your key in the ignition and if all else fails just call Mike in his pedicab and let him come pick you up," Nicolas said.

If you need a ride on New Year's Eve or if you would like to sponsor a ride, you can reach out to Capital City Pedicabs on their Facebook page.

AAA is also offering their 'Tow to Go' program again this year, which sends a tow truck to get an impaired driver and their car home safely within a ten mile radius. Call 855-286-9246 if you need a ride.

