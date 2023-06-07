Capital City Chamber of Commerce to host financial workshop

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Capital City Chamber of Commerce is holding a financial workshop for businesses and people in the Tallahassee community.

The class is a part of the 2023 Smart-Steps for Business Empowerment Program and will focus on business registration and filings. The discussion will cover what required state and federal filings will keep your business in compliance at both levels.

"This was a set aside time for you to focus on keepin in compliance with what you're doing with the state, so that you're able to scale. Without keeping in compliance, you're not able to scale," said Katrina Tuggerson, president of the Capital City Chamber of Commerce.

The class will be Wednesday at the FAMU Federal Credit Union. Interested individuals may click here for details on how to to register for the free event.

It will also be available on video teleconference technology.