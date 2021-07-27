Capital City Chamber of Commerce celebrates Black Business Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Capital City Chamber of Commerce will celebrate diversity, inclusion, and resilience throughout the month of August as they highlight the impact Black-owned business has in Tallahassee.

Chamber President Katrina Tuggerson says local black businesses are seeing exponential growth despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Of the roughly 170 businesses they work with, as many as half are minority-owned.

As they worked to stay afloat during COVID19, many of them turned to the Chamber for the resources the chamber connects them with.

Tuggerson says the opportunity to align with funding and community support plays a large role in black business success.

"Sometimes small businesses don't get that opportunity to just come and network," says Tuggerson. "It will be people in that room that you need to meet in order to get these resources. We will also give out, that morning, we will give out two grants to businesses that morning."

They'll also celebrate the support received from leaders in Tallahassee and Leon County.

You can join the celebration Monday, August 2 at 8:15 a.m.