Capital City Bank Group Foundation donates to Chaires Elementary music program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Capital City Bank Group Foundation made a $500 donation to the Chaires Elementary School music program on Monday morning in remembrance of late employee Robert Brazell.

Brazell joined Capital City Bank as a part-time teller and most recently held the role of Technology Services and Support manager and AS400 Administrator for the Bank before passing away on Aug. 27, 2021.

The donated funds will support the music program at the school, where Brazell's wife Dana is a music teacher and where his youngest son attends.

“Donations from the business community are a huge part of the funding income for the Foundation for Leon County Schools,” said Rosanne Wood, Leon County Board Member, District 2. “With the support of Capital City Bank, we’re able to provide additional resources to the students and teachers in the Chaires Elementary School music enrichment program.”

Capital City Bank also reflected back on Bazell's life and how this donation matches his giving nature.

“Capital City has lost a respected and beloved team member of our family,” said Cheryl Thompson, Capital City Bank SVP of Operations. “We are a close-knit team, and Robert will be greatly missed. One of the things Robert is most remembered for is his selfless and giving nature, so it is a fitting tribute to remember him by giving back to those he loved most.”

A savings account in the name of Robert Brazell Memorial Fund has been opened. In lieu of flowers, Capital City Bank established the memorial fund for Robert’s sons Bryan and Braden.

Anyone who wishes to contribute may send checks payable to “Robert Brazell Memorial Fund” to the attention of Melissa Wright at the Capital City Trust Company located at 304 East Tennessee St. Tallahassee, FL 32301.