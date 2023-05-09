Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition host Make a Mother's Day Diaper Drive

Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition is hosting a diaper drive to help mothers in need.
The Make a Mother's Day Diaper Drive began May 1 and will end May 30. The coalition's goal is to collect 300 packs of diapers or wipes.
Those interested in donating may donate by:
- Sending a check to Capital Area Healthy Start, located at 1311 N. Paul Russell Rd., Suite A-101 in Tallahassee
- ATNN: Diaper Drive
- Dropping of donations at Capital Area Healthy Start
- Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ordering from Amazon Wishlist and shipping directly to Capital Area Healthy Start
- Donating any amount by credit or debit card on Capital Area Healthy Start's website