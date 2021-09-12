Capital Area Community Action Agency holds 9/11 community clean up in Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Capital Area Community Action Agency took time out of their Saturday for a 9/11 community clean-up day in Quincy.

Capital Area and their volunteers picked up trash off of Martin Luther King Jr. and Barack Obama Boulevards. Organizers say they chose 9/11 for their clean-up day because they wanted to dedicate their time doing something beneficial for the community.

"We thought it would be a good day to do community service because many times we sit around and do nothing, but a lot of times we need to do something in our community to make our community better," said agency case manager Larry Simmons.

Capital Area also spent time handing out poverty assistance information to Gadsden County residents-- if you would like to see how they can help you, click here.