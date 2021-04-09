Canvass teams go out to communities to push COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Braving the rain, four of the State Coronavirus Task Forces canvassing crew went out to the Old West Community to get information out on the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We definitely got the information out in the neccessary areas, yes sir," said James Ollins, Field Director for the task force.

According to the state's vaccine report, around 12,000 African Americans have gotten at least their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the canvassing crews are out in the communities trying to raise those numbers.

Among the doors knocked on Friday, Mark Cooper who thinks what the task force is doing is going to save lives.

"It is good to have the shot. When you get the shot you're not only saving yourself but your saving your family, so actually you're doing everybody a favor," said Cooper.

So far, the teams have been canvassing in groups of six for about two weeks, pushing people to their nearest vaccine site.

For Cooper, he says bridging the information gap that he's seen personally among his friends and neighbors is one of the ways to get more African Americans vaccinated.

"It's difficult for some," said Cooper. "Some poeple don't even know where to go, so if you go to one of these units that are giving the shot, you're going to be a lot better off."

And if you're interested in going out to your community and knocking on some doors, you can contact James Ollins at Ollinsjames0613@gmail.com.