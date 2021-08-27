Canopy Oak Elementary community to honor life of third grader

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Canopy Oak Elementary school parents are hosting an event to honor Hurst and Proctor families.

One of the PTO members Jennifer Carter said parents are asking the community to paint their driveways with and light a candle to show their support.

Jennifer Carter

At a press conference Sunday, news broke that third-grader Roxy Proctor has passed away.

Carter, along with other parents at the school found out in a letter from principal Staci Mortham.

"I mean, total shock and sadness," Carter said. "It's affecting our whole community, not just our school."

Carter has two sons, Caleb and Jacob, who attended Canopy Oak Elementary.

The news of Proctor's death comes after the school is already feeling sadness because PE Coach Logan Hurst is in the ICU battling severe Pneumonia from COVID-19.

"It was a feeling of disbelief," Parent Joy Lewis said.

Lewis is an eighth-grade teacher in the Leon County School District and has had multiple children who attended Canopy Oak.

Both the Lewis and Carter family will participate in Friday's event.

People are asked to post their artwork on social media using the hashtag cardinal strong.

"Cardinal strong is our school," Carter said. "It's kind of want we put together through this pandemic and this event is just one more way to show we are cardinal strong."