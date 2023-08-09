Can artificial intelligence help South Georgia students? What we learned in Thomasville

SRTC has been named a partner in the Georgia AI Manufacturing Grant.

The 65-million-dollar grant will be spread throughout Georgia in hopes to help establish rural areas.

They plan to help 1,000 students in K-12 build strong skills in STEM, AI, and entrepreneurship.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Artificial intelligence is here to stay. Artificial intelligence will only continue to grow and expand from this point on," said Willie Allen, Director of Innovation at Southern Regional Technical College.

Artificial intelligence, or AI for short, is the intelligence of machines or software. I checked with Forbes and data shows AI is expected to see an annual growth rate of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Now, Southern Regional Technical College is working to use the tech boom of AI to land students jobs.

"It's a great opportunity for our rural area because we know that there is a problem with the workforce, because we don't have enough," said Allen.

"A variety of partners from chambers of commerce to business to higher education, and even down to our elementary schools," said Katie Chastain, Entrepreneur.

Katie Chastain is the owner of tisktask.org and an employee of the Thomasville-Thomas County Chambers of Commerce.

Part of this project is connecting students with businesses to one day go on and seek employment to help solve real-world problems through technology, LIKE AI.

Chastain tells me the idea is to help kids develop innovative, problem-solving, entrepreneurial thinking.

"Those skills that are going to be flexible for any type of job because we don't, we don't know what the jobs are for the future," said Chastain.

SRTC has already begun working with the local systems and will have their annual Innovation Day showcase February 9th.