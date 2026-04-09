Campus safety monitor arrested after gun found at Sabal Palm Elementary

Leon County deputies arrested a 23-year-old who they say brought a gun to Sabal Palm Elementary Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says the suspect was a campus safety monitor at the school.

A release says a school administrator noticed the gun in a school bathroom. Deputies say the suspect, identified as Andrew Bleechington, admitted he brought the gun on school property and said it belonged to him.

Bleechington received a firearm possession charge and was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility.

"Only certified law enforcement officers and individuals designated under Florida’s Guardian Program are authorized to carry firearms on school campuses. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office urges school employees and the public to be aware of this policy and the serious consequences of bringing weapons onto school grounds," the sheriff's office said.

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