Campbellton native named Assistant GM of Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WTXL) — Campbellton, Fla. native Anthony "Champ" Kelly was named the Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager on Feb. 2 after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears organization.

Kelly joins General Manager Dave Ziegler's staff for his first season with the Silver and Black, the team announced in a press release.

Before joining the Raiders, he was the Assistant Director of Player Personnel from 2017-21 after spending two seasons as the Bear's Director of Pro Scouting. Kelly was also a part of the Denver Broncos from 2007-14, with the final five years as Assistant Director of Pro Personnel.

Kelly attended the University of Kentucky and played on the Wildcats' football team as a wide receiver and defensive back from 1998-2001.

According to his non-profit Heart Power, Inc.'s website, Kelly is an alumnus of Graceville High School.