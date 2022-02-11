Watch
Campbellton native named Assistant GM of Las Vegas Raiders

Rick Scuteri/AP
AFC defensive end Maxx Crosby Helmet of the Las Vegas Raiders (98) during the first half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Posted at 8:48 AM, Feb 11, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WTXL) — Campbellton, Fla. native Anthony "Champ" Kelly was named the Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager on Feb. 2 after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears organization.

Kelly joins General Manager Dave Ziegler's staff for his first season with the Silver and Black, the team announced in a press release.

Before joining the Raiders, he was the Assistant Director of Player Personnel from 2017-21 after spending two seasons as the Bear's Director of Pro Scouting. Kelly was also a part of the Denver Broncos from 2007-14, with the final five years as Assistant Director of Pro Personnel.

Kelly attended the University of Kentucky and played on the Wildcats' football team as a wide receiver and defensive back from 1998-2001.

According to his non-profit Heart Power, Inc.'s website, Kelly is an alumnus of Graceville High School.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

