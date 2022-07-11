TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Covenant Care is helping kids deal with death and loss.

They held Camp Connect at the Northwood Community Center this morning, helping children process grief after the death of a loved one.

Children's support manager Elizabeth Wright explains how the camp caters coping strategies to kids' unique needs.

"So, instead of sitting down with kids and doing structured talks of how do you feel, we do it through a lot of arts and crafts," Wright said. "So we'll paint with color, with colors representing different emotions or today we're going to play with water balloons and talk about anger and throwing water balloons so there's just a lot more play based activities to really kind of handle those big topics of emotional expression."

She adds having proper coping skills in place after death or loss can be a big help for kids and families as they look toward returning to school in the fall.

If your child wasn't able to attend today, but you're interested in camp participation, Covenant Care has their virtual option, Camp Connect: Out of the Box, coming up. That's from July 18th - 22nd. Volunteers will hand deliver a week's worth of camp supplies to all registered participants, and families can follow along online through Microsoft Teams. You'll need to register by this Wednesday, July 13th.

