Camilla city council meets after arrests; legal costs may fall on taxpayers

The officials were indicted Friday on interference with election, conspiracy to commit election fraud, and failure to perform duties.



A 2024 ordinance allows city-paid legal defense for officials acting within their duties; the city attorney says it applies here.



Some council members questioned the fairness of covering defense costs as court expenses approach $123,000

The City of Camilla is navigating a political and legal storm, with top officials facing criminal charges and asking the city to cover their defense.

I attended the latest council meeting to learn how leaders are interpreting the ordinance, and what happens next.

This all stems from the November 2024 election, when Camilla's mayor, former city manager, and a former council member were indicted on felony charges—including election interference, conspiracy to commit fraud, and failure to perform duties.

They were released on bond Friday. Then on Monday, during a City Council meeting, leaders discussed the city's Defense and Indemnification Ordinance, passed in January 2024.

It allows the city to cover legal fees for officials if the charges are tied to their official roles.

According to the city attorney, it applies in this case—meaning Camilla is now on the hook for their defense.

Some council members raised concerns, especially with costs nearing $123,000, while others argued that if the law applies, it has to be followed.

"And I would let the citizens know that you want a legislative body that was elected to make decisions and do things. That they believe that they are representing their constituency. You cannot legislate in fear. And even though this is probably the extreme case of acting in your official capacity and what happens if you do that. I believe that not only just for me, but I think for any elected official or appointed official. This type of ordinance is incredibly important for the day-to-day function of the job," said mayor Kelvin Owens.

But conversation Monday wasn't just legal—it was emotional and at times divided Some residents say it's not about politics or race—it's about doing what's right.

"All right, this is not about race. This is about either you vote for the person, or you don't. If you know that you're going to break the law, then you suffer the consequences. Just like if you want the city to back you legally because you got arrested and have an attorney pay for it," said John Marsh, a Camilla resident.

Others argued the situation reflects deeper divisions in the city and questioned how fair this legal protection really is.

"Because you can speak out there about it's not race, but it's known around the world that Camilla, Georgia is a racist town. So when does it stop? When does it stop? We got a council here that, well, you got three on vote for us. You got three that do it. You got a mayor that spoke between what do I do and what does he do? Do what's best for the citizens of the region," said Scarlette Wimberly.

Mayor Owens says the ordinance at the center of this debate was adopted in January 2024, nearly a year before the alleged misconduct took place.

