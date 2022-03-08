Calvary Chapel Tallahassee open there kids closet for everyone to shop for free

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local church stepping up to help families who might not otherwise have options for providing clothes to their babies.

Calvary Kids Closet is open for people in need of clothing for newborns to toddlers.

Calvary Chapel Tallahassee started receiving kid donations from church members and as the donations grew, they decided to open the free Kids Closet providing, toys, clothes and supplies.

Andrea Roberts is the Children’s ministry director.

She said as a mom of three, she knows how expensive it can be to shop for children so having this closet will ease some of that pressure.

"The people that have come through so far it hasn’t been to many but the people that have come its just been so heartwarming and they have been unbelievably appreciative and just to not have to pay for this, it's just been beautiful,” Roberts said.

The Calvary Kids Closet is open the first Monday of every month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

If you would like to donate, you can stop by Calvary Chapel Tallahassee Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.