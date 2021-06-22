Calling All Artists

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Artists are being given the opportunity to submit proposals for a new mural on the side of the historic Dosta Playhouse Theatre in Valdosta.

Specifically, the mural will be on the exterior wall of the Dosta that faces Bennie's Alley and will add to the ever-growing pieces of art that can be found throughout Valdosta's downtown.

The City of Valdosta Public Art Advisory Committee, Valdosta Main Street and The City Center Arts District of Valdosta partnered together for this project and are encouraging artists "who have experience in creating large scale work on multiple surface types" to submit proposals.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Valdosta, the design "should be reflective of the arts including but not limited to theatre" and "include imagery of things and/or objects or places."

Artists will need to submit their entries by July 31, 2021 and those interested in viewing the mural can expect to see the completed piece by October 1, 2021.

Full submission details can be found on the City of Valdosta's Facebook page.