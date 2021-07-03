Callers can now text Leon County 911

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Now in Leon County, 911 is a call, and a text away.

Emergency services can now be contacted through text message, with the service starting earlier this week.

You have to text emergency services in proper English, with no emoji's and as of right now, pictures and videos can't be picked up by dispatchers.

Leon County says they're happy to introduce this service, giving people another way to contact 911 if they can't make a phone call.

"Whether it's domestic violence or a hostage situation, and they're able to use their phones or it's usable for the deaf or hard of hearing people, instead of having to use relay service, they can text directly to 911," said Jeanine Gauding Director of Consolidated Dispatch Agency.

Leon County says although text services are now available, calling 911 is still the best option.