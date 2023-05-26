Cairo fire chief arrested on felony charges

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. — Cairo Fire Department's chief was arrested Thursday on felony charges.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Chief William "Bill" Thomas Schafer, 45, was arrested by the GBI in Grady County, Georgia around 1 p.m.

The GBI says Schafer surrendered himself to the Grady County Jail where three arrest warrants had been obtained for him for the alleged offenses of two counts of felony theft by taking and one count of violation of oath of office.

On May 11, the GBI says they were requested to initiate an investigation by District Attorney Joe MulHolland. The investigation was initiated to look into questionable purchases from a financial account specific to the Cairo Fire Department, the GBI says.

According to the GBI, agents began the investigation, reviewed records, documents, and conducted interviews concerning purchases and their legitimacy.

Schafer was booked and processed on the warrants at the Grady County Jail, the GBI says.

Additional charges of theft involving Schafer are expected at a later date once the case is presented to a Grady County Grand Jury.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is advised to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), by downloading the See Something Send Something mobile app, or by clicking here.