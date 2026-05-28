Cairo city council tables decision on police 287(g) agreement

GRADY COUNTY, GA — The Cairo city council delayed entering into a 287(g) agreement with federal immigration agencies during their Wednesday meeting.

The proposed Memorandum of Agreement would involve the city police department, and it involves a task force working with the department. The Grady County Sheriff's Office previously entered into a 287(g) agreement.

Cairo police chief Giovannie Santos argued the MOA would ultimately be a benefit for the city.

He believes the MOA would lower turnaround time for individuals having their immigration status checked. Santos also argued the agreement would make the department more aware of what he called federal immigration "roundups".

During the meeting, Santos said when federal immigration officers come into town, "We do not know they are here. We do not know who they take or where they take them." He argued the MOA would allow police to help neighbors who seek out the police department to get information about their loved one's whereabouts or immigration activities.

Under the agreement, Santos says the department could receive tens of thousands of dollars for officer training, equipment, and a vehicle, but he said none of the federal incentives will be available this year. Chief santos also added that the money and equipment was not an incentive for him.

He says, if the city entered the agreement, one officer would trained to perform limited immigration operations. Police would also not initiate any immigration duties unless requested, but the department would be obligated to comply with the request.

One commissioner also claimed the chief had the ability to withdraw from the agreement.

Chief Santos also said not entering the agreement could bring punishments, including the loss of federal funding.

One commissioner argued the city was dropping the ball by not coordinating with local agencies to be more aware of federal immigration operations in the county.

Another commissioner said the federal agents could still not disclose their operations even if the police department entered into the agreement.

At this point, it's unclear when the council will resume their discussion over the MOA and when a decision will be made.

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