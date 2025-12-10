Cairo celebrates "A Storybook Christmas" in the 2025 holiday parade

CAIRO, Ga. (WTXL) — Grady County is getting in the Christmas spirit ahead of their annual parade.



Neighbors and organizers are gearing up for "A Story Book Christmas" for this year's annual Christmas Parade.

This year's parade will feature a judging competition for participants who designed floats, local marching bands, along with a special appearance from Santa Claus.

The show must go on!

In our Cairo neighborhood, organizers and neighbors are anticipating the city coming to life for their annual Christmas Parade after the event was postponed last Thursday.

This year's theme is "A Story Book Christmas".

Where over 100 participants get a chance to bring their floats to life, inspired by their favorite Christmas storybook.

Organizers of the parade share how this event will not just bring an economic impact for businesses located along South Broad Street, but something much greater.

"So we may pick up some people that maybe normally had a conflict on that Thursday night that couldn't come that'll be here tonight and you know you never know people come into town and say "Man, what a neat little town I think I'll come back" and so the impact is everlasting because people gotta buy gas they gotta eat," said Michael Best who has been the voice behind the parade for the past 40 years.

This year's parade will also feature a judging competition for participants who designed floats, feature local marching bands, along with a special appearance from Santa Claus for the youth to enjoy.

The parade kicks off at 7 P.M.

