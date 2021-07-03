Busy gas pumps before the holiday weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A busy holiday season at the gas pumps.

Jennifer Moore is spending Friday night gassing up headed west of Tallahassee, braving the pumps as everyone fills up for July 4th, while people like Christian Lee are planning on staying in Tallahassee with Rain forcasted to hit the big bend for the rest of the week.

"Yeah I'm staying here. Staying through it," said Lee.

During the gas crisis in May, Lee found luck at the I-10 and Monroe Shell, something he says he's preparing for before potential impacts of Hurricane Elsa.

"When I came here, the only gas they had was mine, they were out of everything else, so I got lucky," said Lee. "But yeah that would be crazy if it runs out."

Gas Buddy says with the high demand of fuel, and the shortage of truckers, it may be a little more difficult to fill up in the coming days.

But Triple A says for the next few days, it may be better to hold off travel until sunnier days.

MARK JENKINS AAA

"Behind the wheel is the last place you should be if Hurricane Elsa Florida. Driving through severe weather just endangers the lives of both you and the first responders who might need to come rescue you," said Mark Jenkins, Spokesperson for Triple A.

Triple A says only take what you need when you're filling up at the pump this week, and try to give the truck drivers sometime to keep the fuel coming.