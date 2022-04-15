Businesses stand by Kosta's, Come in the House Ministries, as Railroad Crossings asks them to leave

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A peaceful protest at the plaza off Adams street was meant to generate support for Kosta's Subs and Salads. The business is being asked to leave after 30 years in this location.

Those in support of the business included at least one church that has also been informed that they will have to relocate.

Come in the House Ministries has been in there space for 10 years. They say they haven't paid rent in the past two months. They claim once the new landlord took over, they were not given proper direction on where to send their payments.

The church says they're devastated that they need to be out by the end of the month, but they're hoping everything works out for the better.

"It is devastating, but being the Christians, being optimistic we can rebound, but we would still love to have the impact that we've had and are having on this community in this area of the southside," said Carlin Towells of Come in the House Ministries.

Kosta's Subs and Salads said the have to be out of their South Adams St. location by the end of April.

In a Facebook post after news of their closing their landlord Adam Kaye said they have not been paying their full rent.

However, Kostas owner Joe Attalla said he is current with rent payments.

"All I can say is I pay the rent and I am current today, and when he say I'm not paying the rent, he has no evidence that I'm not paying the rent," said Attalla.