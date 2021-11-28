Businesses seeing longer than usual delivery times

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Evan Carraway of Lilly & Co. and Caleb Yawn of Onward Reserve in Thomasville are struggling to keep items in stock. They said it's bad for business when certain items leave open spots on shelves for a month.

"We have a wholesale company, so we actually manufacture our own purses and jewelry and just the shipping and shutdowns have been a major challenge," said Carraway. "We've had a lot of things that we've been waiting on for months but just doing our best to get as much as we can here."

"Lots of styles running late since it's so seasonal, especially in fashion, so lots of things coming in when we have very little time to sell them or it's too late to sell," said Yawn.

In Bainbridge, Reeves, a popular gift shop, said they're seeing the same issues as Thomasville stores.

"We've had some delays in shipment but some of them have been the simple fact of them having enough people to work to fill the orders and get them shipped out to us," said Amanda Rentz of Reeves.

And while businesses are still struggling through the after effects of the pandemic, they say the support from the community is what keeps them going.

"With COVID hitting and everything like that you just see that really the love and especially with the Christmas season you really can't beat it with the small businesses," said Alyson Matthews of Reeves.