Businesses react to Railroad Craft House closure

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Owners of Railroad Square businesses say their busiest days, usually the weekends, have customers coming into their stores from the Railroad Square Craft House.

"I am worried about them leaving because they were such a good neighbor," said Betty Proctor of Obsessions Gift Shop.

Obsessions Gift Shop is a local storefront that helps fund the non-profit Moving People Through Arts and Crafts, helping people on the spectrum socialize more and expand their creativity.

Proctor, whose store borders the Railroad Square Craft House, says the business that's been around the Art District since 2019 has drawn crowds that has in turn benefited the surrounding stores.

"Railroad Square Crafthouse has brought me some business, so I'm really happy that they have and I'm sad to see them go," said Proctor.

Craft House Owner Justine Spells says although they'll miss their customers. The stress of COVID-19, the labor shortage and rising prices HAVE just been too much for one person to handle.

"When we hit the labor shortage, when we had so many of the issues come into play, that were national issues Adam and I finally took a step back and said what do we want," said Spells.

Partner and Railroad Square Owner Adam Kaye says the loss of the Craft House may have an impact on customers to the square, however, he's confident that the already hundred businesses and artists in the art district will continue to thrive with the support of each other.

"A lot of the businesses are reliant on each other and help each other out, and the Railroad Square Craft House has absolutely been an anchor of our community. It's sad to see them go but we have a lot of faith that someone amazing is going to come along and behind them with new passion and energy and launch something amazing."

Kaye says that since the the craft house announced their closure, the art district has received around a dozen interested in business owners wanting to take over where the craft house left off.

