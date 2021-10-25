Businesses needed for Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce's Classroom Connection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is once again connecting the workforce with Kindergartners for a chance at a different type of learning.

100 local businesses have adopted kindergarten classroom in Leon County, but the chamber still 22 more partners for the young kids.

Caroline Berryman with Architects Lewis and Whitlock is a Classroom Connection sponsor. She says she encourages more businesses to take advantage of this opportunity.

"What we hope to get out of the program is interacting with students in creative ways, which we're all about creativity, and add a little enrichment in their lives and education," said Berryman.

The deadline to join is November 1st. You can contact the chamber for more information.