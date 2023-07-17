Businesses needed for Classroom Connection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce is looking for more people to sponsor classrooms in need this school year.

Local businesses can support students and teachers at Title I Elementary Schools through the Classroom Connection Program. Businesses will work with the classroom they're matched with to identify specific needs, make classroom visits for things like reading time, or tag a long for field trips.

The goal is to help kids build a solid, early learning foundation to set them up for success in the future. There are currently 14 Title I elementary schools in Leon County's school district.

If you're interested in being a Classroom Connection sponsor, you can reach out to the Chamber directly.