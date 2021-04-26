Businesses looking for help as college students leave

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With most of Tallahassee's work force coming home from college within the next few weeks, restaurants are asking customers to be patient with longer wait times now expected.

"I would say a good 50 to 60 percent of our staff are going home in the next week or two," said General Manager of Chuck's Fish Natasha Bills.

For Bills, she said this is only temporary.

"Well luckily most of them are going to come back once school starts back up, we're going to have some time in between," said Bills.

While Chuck's fish said they're okay with where that at now, the Railroad Square Craft House has a sign posted in front of their entrance warning that service may take longer than usual.

Owner Justine Spells said she's lost about 4 employees so far, with the Pandemic putting extra stress on her college workers.

"It's okay," said Spells. "It's a part of everything here but it does get daunting after a while."

If you would like to see job postings for available job openings, click here.