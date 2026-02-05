Buddies still needed for Night to Shine Tallahassee

NORTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With just nine days to go before Night to Shine Tallahassee, organizers still need more volunteers to help make the event special.

The event honors neighbors with special needs and gives them a prom experience with music, dancing, and a red carpet.

Night to Shine Director Liz Crawford said, "This allows them to be in the front and center. They're treated as celebrities. They get to walk the red carpet. They are the center of our attention and our joy and our love and our celebration, and that's what this whole night is about."

More than 500 guests are expected to attend this year's event on Feb. 13 at Immanuel Baptist Church. Organizers say they need about 100 more buddies to accompany guests throughout the evening.

Volunteer Bill Schack said, "I would tell you that this is something that you will want to do every single year. This night will inspire you so much because the joy that you see out of the guests that are here, it's immeasurable."

A buddy stays with one guest for the entire night, helping them feel safe and included.

"The buddy has a lot of responsibility, but at the same time you're going to have a great time as well," Schack added.

No special training is required.

No special training is required.

