Brownsville Preparatory Institute to host 2nd annual Christmas toy drive

Brownsville Preparatory Institute is set to host its 2nd annual toy drive on Dec.10 for children in need.

According to the institute, the purpose of this year's toy drive is to provide Tallahassee families in need with gifts.

The drive is set to take place at New Mount Zion, located at 1401 Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The institute encourages the community to assist with the toy drive by donating toys and books for children up to 12 years of age.

Children must reportedly be present in order to receive a gift.

For more information, contact Brownsville Seeds of Literacy at 850-412-9390 or at admin@brownsvilleprep.com.