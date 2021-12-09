Brownsville Preparatory Institute delivers toy drive haul to Riley Elementary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Brownsville Preparatory Institute and its students are sharing some extra joy this holiday season.

The K-2 school held a toy drive for students at Riley Elementary, which is a Title I School.

Because of community donations, Brownsville was able to provide almost $6,000 dollars worth of toys for Riley students.

Principal Rita Brown says it's all part of paying it forward.

"Some of our children will wind up coming to Riley Elementary," Brown said. "It is important for us as a community, because we only go to the second grade, to make sure that we are preparing these children for tomorrow. And with that said, giving to other children in the community, it's also a lesson for our children. The lesson is: it's better to give than to receive."

There are more than 500 students at Riley Elementary and each of them will be able to receive a gift.

Gifts will go home with those kids on Dec. 14 and 16.