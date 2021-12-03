Brownsville Preparatory Institute collecting donations for toy drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Brownsville Prepatory Institute is asking for your help to get kids in one Tallahassee Title One School Christmas presents this year.

Brownsville will be delivering toys collected from the community to Riley Elementary School on December 8.

Principle Rita Brown said they wanted to give kids at Riley a special Christmas this year and have already received overwhelming support from the community.

You can donate any new toys in the box at New Mount Zion Church until December 7.