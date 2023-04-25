Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series to return in Valdosta

Valdosta's lunch-time concert series is set to return, bringing a week-long concert to the community to enjoy during lunchtime.
The Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series, hosted by Downtown Valdosta's Main Street Office, will take place May 1 through May 5 at the Unity Park Amphitheater from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m each day.
The concert is free and open to the public, and will feature:
- May 1 - The Page Brothers
- May 2 - Khemistry
- May 3 - Jen Anders & Friends
- May 4 - Main Stream
- May 5 - 41 South Band