Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series to return in Valdosta

City of Valdosta logo
Courtesy: City of Valdosta
City of Valdosta logo
City of Valdosta logo
Posted at 12:02 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 12:02:49-04

Valdosta's lunch-time concert series is set to return, bringing a week-long concert to the community to enjoy during lunchtime.

The Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series, hosted by Downtown Valdosta's Main Street Office, will take place May 1 through May 5 at the Unity Park Amphitheater from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m each day.

The concert is free and open to the public, and will feature:

  • May 1 - The Page Brothers
  • May 2 - Khemistry
  • May 3 - Jen Anders & Friends
  • May 4 - Main Stream
  • May 5 - 41 South Band
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming