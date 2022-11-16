Brooks, Lowndes school districts picked to join new Georgia Department of Education teacher evaluation program

(WTXL) — The Georgia Department of Education announced Monday that two area school districts in south Georgia will participate in a new teacher evaluation program.

According to the department of education, Brooks County Schools District and the Lowndes County Schools District were selected by the department of education to participate in the program that has the goal to foster growth and elevate the teaching profession.

Brooks County and Lowndes County schools districts are two of 12 school districts across the state that will pilot the Georgia Leadership and Educator Acceleration and Development System.

The department of education notes the comprehensive educator evaluation system will allow teachers to improve their craft, share strengths, and be recognized for contributions to the profession. In addition, GaLEADS is designed to inform effective instructional practices, promote personalized professional development, and offer teacher leadership pathways.

The program is expected to begin August 2023, and the department of education will distribute funds for supplements for teachers and leader program participants.

Other school districts participating in the program are Atlanta Public Schools, Clay County School System, Dooly County School System, Dougherty County School System, Gordon County Schools, Griffin-Spalding County School System, Liberty Tech Charter School, Jefferson County Schools, Muscogee County School District and the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.