Brooks County jailer accused of using ex-inmate's identity to commit fraud

QUITMAN, Ga. (WTXL) — A man was arrested for identity theft and other offenses related to a former Brooks County jail inmate.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 25-year-old Roderick Sipplen of Valdosta was detained Monday and is facing charges of identity theft in Brooks and Lowndes counties and five counts of financial transaction card fraud in Lowndes County. The GBI adds Sipplen will then be transferred Lowndes County to be served with warrants.

On June 22, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it was asked by the Quitman Police Department to investigate allegations of identity theft.

A former inmate of the Brooks County jail reported someone had stolen their identity and made unauthorized purchases in their name.

The GBI notes an investigation led to the determination that the person responsible for the alleged fraud was employed as a Brooks County jailer when the victim was an inmate.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation notes the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office was aware of and cooperated with the investigation.

The GBI said it obtained financial records and transactions information during its investigation, which showed the alleged purchases and use of the victim’s name to purchase various goods and services.

Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Sipplen’s residence on Oct. 19 in Valdosta. GBI said that previously unauthorized purchased items were recovered during the search.

The GBI adds the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Thomasville Office by calling 229-225-4090.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-8477.