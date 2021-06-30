Brooks County invests millions into its future

BROOKS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Brooks County is booming, taking part in something bigger, and giving kids a bright future. An over 4-million-dollar performing arts center is being built at Brooks County High School. Fine arts coordinator, Janie Jones, said “it will really make it a game-changer for our community.”

It’s part of an 11-million-dollar investment that will bring new sports complexes and facilities. Brooks County High School Principal, Chris Chastain, added this provides options for the kids in “performing arts and also the athletics and giving them all of the different choices.”

The performing arts center will be open to all schools in the county and have state-of-the-art technology. Lindsay Herring, a fine arts teacher at both the middle and high schools, said "this is really going to change the trajectory of all the things we’re able to do in the classroom.”

And with the film industry bustling in Georgia...Brian Law, a career tech director for the schools, is excited that this will be “giving to our kids so they have the same opportunities that kids in Atlanta would have and you never know our next movie star might be on the stage in this facility.”

The performing arts center is set to open this August, just in time for the school year.