Brooks County investigator arrested on rape, incest, child molestation charges

BROOKS COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — On Monday, a Brooks County Grand Jury indicted Will Cope, 44, of Quitman, Ga., for rape, incest, and child molestation.

On May 29, 2020, the GBI was requested by the Quitman Police Department to assist in an investigation involving allegations of sexual abuse committed by Cope.

Cope was an investigator with the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office at the time of his indictment and subsequent arrest, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. Cope was booked into the Brooks County Jail and has since resigned.

The investigation remains active & ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this investigation, you are urged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online by clicking here, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.