'Bring One for the Chipper' is ready for your undecorated Christmas trees

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — For a decade, the "Bring One for the Chipper" event has become a recycling event for the Thomasville community.

People are asked to bring their undecorated Christmas trees to the recycling center for the wood chipper.

The City of Thomasville and Keep Thomas County Beautiful nonprofit created this initiative to mulch the trees instead of sending them to landfills because they're reused for public projects.

Executive Director of Keep Thomas County Beautiful Julie Murphee told ABC 27 it's all about creating a better Thomasville.

"Anything that we can do to create awareness around waste reduction land and water conservation is really what our organization is all about."

On Saturday, Jan. 8 from 9 am to noon you have the opportunity to recycle your Christmas tree.

Once mulched, the remains are used for city projects to create playgrounds and other resources for the city.

If you are interested contact Keep Thomas County Beautiful.