Bridge repairs begin on MLK Jr. Drive and Chatham Drive in Thomasville

Crews will repair spalling concrete and replace deteriorated joints on two key bridges.

The MLK Jr. Drive bridge will undergo a week of repairs, followed by work on the Chatham Drive bridge.



For Thomasville neighbors, upcoming bridge repairs might mean some detours.

I'm showing you what to expect and how to navigate the changes.

Improvements are on the way for two key bridges in Thomasville: the MLK Jr. Drive bridge and the Chatham Drive bridge.

Crews will fix spalling concrete, where cracked and broken areas can create rough patches, and replace deteriorated joints that help the bridge adapt to temperature changes.

Miracle Jackson, who lives nearby, often walks across the MLK Jr. Drive bridge for his daily commute.

"I come through often, I take this way back over here to go to the studio and then go over here to go to my house," said Jackson.

Jackson tells me he sees neighbors using the bridge regularly.

"I see a lot of people riding their bikes and stuff, sometimes exercising, running," said Jackson.

City Engineer Todd Powell says the spall repair will help keep everyone safe out there.

"It's important because the spall repair can be a hazard to motorcyclists and reducing rideability. The repair will improve those two factors," said Todd.

The project, funded by $175,000 from SPLOST funds, also includes replacing joints to help the concrete expand properly in warmer weather.

"They will be working on columns and have to close a lane above the column so you may not see any workers on deck but they will be working underneath that," said Todd.

The MLK Jr. Drive bridge is a key way around the CSX train crossing on West Jackson Street. With one lane closed on MLK, neighbors are advised to take the Hansell and Bartow detour, which is seeing less traffic now.

Miracle tells me the repairs will be worth the hassle if it means a smoother, safer drive down the road.

"It's a lot of bumpy roads out here, potholes and stuff that scratches up your car and then you got to go and get your car fixed. So I think that'll be better," said Jackson.

The MLK bridge repairs should wrap up in about a week, then work will move to the Chatham Drive bridge, with the whole project taking around 30 days.

Bridge work means neighbors can expect lane closures, but any major road shutdowns will happen at night.