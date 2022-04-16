Break-ins at local shops in Railroad Square have community worried

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday night, someone broke into the Fat Cat Books Cafe and stole $600.

One of their cats, Melody also got out and it took hours for her to be found.

Michelle Hartsfield is the President of Feline Advocates of Leon County and volunteers at this cafe.

She said she's happy Melody was found, but can't believe people are stealing from a non-profit.

"What they're taking, while it seems like pennies to some people, is the rent, it's dinner on the table that night. We're all out here doing the small businesses because we're passionate about it," said Michelle Hartsfield.

Hartsfield said these are small businesses and small businesses owners and when people steal it impacts their livelihood.

Since the break-in Fat Cat Books Cafe now has boards on the front window and back door.

The cafe will be closed through the weekend.