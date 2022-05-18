Branford resident dies in vehicle accident in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A resident of Branford died following a vehicle accident in Suwannee County Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 49 and County Road 248.

A sports utility vehicle, which was driven by a 66-year-old female of Branford, was going eastbound on County Road 248 and approaching County Road 49.

A tractor trailer was traveling southbound on County Road 49 and approaching the intersection with CR-248.

The FHP report notes the driver of the SUV failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection; failing to yield or give the oncoming tractor trailer the right to proceed first into the intersection.

The vehicles collided and came to a stop southeast of the intersection. The tractor trailer, which was driven by a 52-year-old man of Madison, overturned.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the tractor trailer did not report any injuries.

The accident led to the roads in the area being blocked.

The Suwannee County Fire Rescue said on its Facebook page it responded to the accident.