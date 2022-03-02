Brain Bus stops in Tallahassee to raise awareness for Alzheimer's Disease

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Brain Bus made a stop in the Capitol City Tuesday to raise awareness about Alzheimer's Disease.

Alzheimer's is a cognitive disease that progressively destroys memory.

It affects 6.8 million people globally, and more than 580,000 Floridians.

Program Manager Bob Harris says early diagnosis is key to properly planning for the debilitating effects of the disease. He also suggests some tips that can keep the disease at bay.

"The four things you can do to help reduce the risk of Alzheimer's is exercise, diet, cognitive activity, and social engagement," Harris said. "Realize that what's healthy for the heart is healthy for the brain. Every time your heart beats, 25% of that blood goes to your brain, so we want to keep everything in our body healthy."

The Alzheimer's Association provides this list of warning signs for the condition:

Memory loss that disrupts daily life

Challenges in planning or solving problems

Difficulty completing familiar tasks

Confusion with time or place

Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

New problems with words in speaking or writing

Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps

Decreased or poor judgment

Withdrawal from work or social activities

Changes in mood and personality

If you have concerns about anyone you know who may be displaying any of these signs, you can call their 24-hour helpline at 800-272-3900.

