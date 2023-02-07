Brain Bus coming to Big Bend

QUINCY, FLa. — Alzheimer's Association's statewide mobile outreach initiative, Brain Bus, is set to arrive in Gadsden County on Thursday to raise awareness of Alzheimer's, related dementias, address benefits of early detection, and more.

The initiative will be held on Feb. 9 at Gadsden County Senior Center, located at 79 Lasalle Leffall Dr. in Quincy, Florida.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the first session "Visit the Brain Bus" will take place, informing community members on warning signs of Alzheimer's, ways to love your brain, steps to an accurate diagnosis and advancements in research.

From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., the education session will take place, providing research on diet and nutrition, cognitive activity, social engagement and exercise. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to use hands-on tools to help incorporate the suggested recommendations into a plan for healthy aging, according to Alzheimer's Association.