TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A report was filed with Leon County Government regarding a dog that is believed to have contracted a naturally occurring contaminant from Bradfordville Dog Park.

According to a post made by Leon County Government, this naturally occurring contaminant is found near ponds and wetlands.

The Bradfordville Dog Park is currently closed while analysis is underway.

"We appreciate your patience as we work quickly to identify and address any potential issue," the county stated.