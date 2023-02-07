Bradfordville Blues Club set for final show under current owners

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Bradfordville Blues Club, a staple in the Tallahassee music and entertainment scene, is set to have a final show under its beloved owners.

Gary Anton confirmed to WTXL ABC 27 Tuesday afternoon that Saturday, April 1 will be the last day he and his wife, Kim, will oversee the club.

The Antons told ABC 27 in June 2022 their plan to give up ownership of the club as new ownership would take over the establishment when the Antons retired.

It is unknown how long the club will be closed or when new ownership plans to reopen.

The Antons have owned the Blues themed establishment on 7152 Moses Lane since 2002.

Gary also confirmed Tuesday that he is dealing with health issues, which was a factor in giving up control of the club.

Built in 1964, the location was initially a community center.

The establishment has been recognized by the State of Mississippi Blues Commission.