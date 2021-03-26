Bradfordville Blues Club reopens during pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Historic Bradfordville Blues Club is holding concerts one day a week outside to comply with social distancing after closing down in March of 2020.

As of right now, the inside of the club is a storage place for lights, audio equipment, and chairs for their new outdoor concert series.

Closing the club due to the pandemic was a difficult decision for Gary Anton, the owner of the Bradfordville Blues Club. And to run the club for a year, Anton says it costs around $250,000.

While shuttered, the community helped the club rebound by offering donations.

"It was in the tens of thousands," said Anton.

The club, an important landmark in the Blues Community giving people like Chris Belding of 'The Brett Wellman & The Stone Cold Blues Band' and Keith Renfrow of 'Roadhouse' a place to play their music in front of die-hard blues fans.

The two musicians kicking off the club's new outdoor series that Anton started to get the club back on its feet.

"It was sort of a surreal experience, you know look at that. There's People," said Belding."

"This is a very very special place. A lot of people around here locally don't realize just how lucky they have it to have a club like this," said Renfrow.

The Bradfordville Blues Club says their next concert will be on April 3.