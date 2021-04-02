BPS: Havana, FL man found dead inside partially-submerged truck

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WTXL) — Bainbridge Public Safety says an 80-year-old man was found dead inside his partially-submerged truck discovered in the Bainbridge Marina Thursday.

BPS, Decatur County Fire and Rescue, Decatur-Grady EMS, the Decatur County Sheriff's Office, and the Department of Natural Resources were dispatched to the Bainbridge Marina on April 1 at 8:20 a.m. in reference to a truck partially submerged in the river.

According to BPS, first responders found the truck almost completely covered in water on the "island" of land near the end of the boat ramp.

Once the truck was reached, 80-year-old Jesse Fudge, Jr. of Havana, Fla. was found dead inside, according to the report.