Boys Town of North Florida in need of Birthday Buddies

A local non-profit is in need of volunteers to help make foster kid's birthday's special.

Boys Town of North Florida is asking community members to sponsor one of the 30 kids that live on their family home campus' birthdays. A birthday buddy would be matched with an upcoming birthday and provide a cake, decorations and a gift for the child in care.

Development Coordinator Gina Rogers said the kids oftentimes have low expectations around the holidays and special occasions. However, having the birthday buddies program allows them to feel special and remembered by someone in the community.

"To be able to receive the items they want for their birthday, to feel celebrated, to have that autonomy is really really special for them and we're happy to be a part of that," said Rogers.

Rogers said they still need birthday buddies for April, May and June birthdays. If you'd like to sign up, you can call Boys Town North Florida.